Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Patria Investments from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

PAX opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 195.24%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

