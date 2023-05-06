HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.75) to GBX 840 ($10.49) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.37) to GBX 775 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $727.10.

HSBC opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after acquiring an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $65,592,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

