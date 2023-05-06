MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $24.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MVB Financial from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVB Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.57%.

Insider Activity at MVB Financial

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,737.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MVB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

