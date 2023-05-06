Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QSR. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.13.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.