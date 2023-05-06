FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

FIGS Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.