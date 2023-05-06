FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

FIGS Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

