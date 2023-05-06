Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 30.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 21.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

