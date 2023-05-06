Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.
Incyte Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 30.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 195,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $801,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Incyte by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 21.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.