Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $1,123,680.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $348.40 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.28.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.