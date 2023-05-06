Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,218,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after purchasing an additional 269,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.