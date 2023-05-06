PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $365,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

