Royal Bank of Canada Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Clorox has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.