Raymond James Raises Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of GPK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,310,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

