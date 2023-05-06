Stifel Nicolaus Raises Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $83.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.67.

Workiva Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $1,353,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

