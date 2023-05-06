Needham & Company LLC Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 408,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
