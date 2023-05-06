Needham & Company LLC Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $56.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 408,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

