SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,600 shares trading hands.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

