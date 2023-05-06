Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.34

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.34 and traded as low as C$21.13. Interfor shares last traded at C$22.00, with a volume of 270,732 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10.

Insider Transactions at Interfor

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.07) by C($0.58). Interfor had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of C$810.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 0.2407661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interfor news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.15 per share, with a total value of C$80,750.00. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Interfor

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.