Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.08

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.08 and traded as low as C$14.49. Celestica shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 201,428 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Celestica Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.08.

About Celestica

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.3595506 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

