iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.67

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $29.39. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 156,900 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

