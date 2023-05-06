Tern (LON:TERN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.68

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 693,922 shares traded.

Tern Stock Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.68. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

