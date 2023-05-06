Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.83

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.83 and traded as low as $6.12. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 391 shares trading hands.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

