Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.52

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.52 and traded as low as $44.85. Onex shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 23,697 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Onex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 32.70 and a quick ratio of 32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0738 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.86%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

