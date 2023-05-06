Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.52

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.52 and traded as low as $44.85. Onex shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 23,697 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on ONEXF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 32.70 and a quick ratio of 32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.38.
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
