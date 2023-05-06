Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.72

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.72 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 5.32 ($0.07). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 505,386 shares trading hands.

Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £33.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.72.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.