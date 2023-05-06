Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $325.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 325 ($4.06) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.65). Restore shares last traded at GBX 293.50 ($3.67), with a volume of 146,710 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Restore Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £401.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02.

Restore Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,833.33%.

In related news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,952.94). In other news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.33 ($24,952.94). Also, insider Charles Bligh acquired 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £9,978.92 ($12,467.42). 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restore

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

