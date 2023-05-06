William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $14.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.43. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

