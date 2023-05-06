Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.22 and traded as low as C$5.65. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 497,627 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIA. TD Securities increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Champion Iron Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

