Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.87). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95), with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.
Easyhotel Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.
Easyhotel Company Profile
easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.
