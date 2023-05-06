Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Cadogan Energy Solutions shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,000 shares.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.01.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

