The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Union Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE WU opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

