The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Western Union in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Western Union Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE WU opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. Western Union has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.
Institutional Trading of Western Union
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,529,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,663 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,663,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,291,000 after acquiring an additional 842,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.