Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) versus IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Critical Analysis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

This table compares IonQ and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 106.84 -$48.51 million ($0.24) -24.58 Borqs Technologies $47.21 million 0.03 -$55.87 million N/A N/A

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -435.82% -13.41% -12.74% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IonQ beats Borqs Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Borqs Technologies

(Get Rating)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. The firm operates through the following segments: Connected Solutions and Solar Poer Solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.