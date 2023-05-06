Head to Head Contrast: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 19.18% 23.67% 13.78% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Nordson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nordson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.59 billion 4.87 $513.10 million $8.58 25.66 Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.85 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nordson and Hesai Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nordson and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nordson presently has a consensus price target of $250.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 209.87%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Nordson.

Summary

Nordson beats Hesai Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

