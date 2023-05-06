Reviewing YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Peers

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare YS Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 1.90 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.14 billion -$3.96 million -6.95

YS Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Volatility and Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for YS Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given YS Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

