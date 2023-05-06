Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) versus Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Critical Survey

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 6.88% 7.97% 6.05% Enviro Technologies U.S. N/A N/A -88.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.04%. Given Sono-Tek’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 4.86 $2.54 million $0.08 66.13 Enviro Technologies U.S. $110,000.00 20.99 -$710,000.00 N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Risk & Volatility

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Wolf Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Kilgore, TX.

