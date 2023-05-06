Comparing Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) & PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDS Biotechnology N/A -82.39% -60.77% Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Risk & Volatility

PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$40.85 million ($1.45) -4.50 Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -2.61

This table compares PDS Biotechnology and Silverback Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverback Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PDS Biotechnology and Silverback Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDS Biotechnology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 157.27%. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.76%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. The company was founded by Frank K. Bedu-Addo on March 15, 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

