Financial Analysis: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get biote alerts:

Profitability

This table compares biote and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -32.04% 10.86% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for biote and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

biote currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.25%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares biote and Diamond Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million 2.73 -$970,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

biote has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Volatility & Risk

biote has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats Diamond Wellness on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

(Get Rating)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.