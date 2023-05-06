InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Financial Contrast

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 0 2 4 0 2.67 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 0 0 2.00

Klépierre presently has a consensus price target of $22.10, suggesting a potential downside of 8.77%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.46%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than Klépierre.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Klépierre has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Klépierre and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 18.04% 2.73% 1.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klépierre and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.30 billion 5.32 $437.45 million N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 6.50 $52.23 million $0.65 35.08

Klépierre has higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats Klépierre on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties. The Scandinavia segment is composed of Steen & Strom, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Iberia segment consists of Spain and Portugal. The Central Europe segment includes Poland and Czech Republic. The Other Countries segment consist of Greece and Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

