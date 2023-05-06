Head-To-Head Analysis: Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) versus Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upexi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $40.03 million 1.76 $2.98 million N/A N/A Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

1.8% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and Diamond Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upexi beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Rating)

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Diamond Wellness

(Get Rating)

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.