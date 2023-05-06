Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,250 ($40.60) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($30.61) in a research report on Friday, March 31st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,100.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.