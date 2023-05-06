TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Lifted to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TUIFF. Citigroup upgraded TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised TUI from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.49) to GBX 1,520 ($18.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

