Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

Mineral Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.7605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Mineral Resources’s previous dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J.

