Barclays Trims Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Target Price to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNSHF. UBS Group cut their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Renishaw Stock Performance

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. Renishaw has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

About Renishaw

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

