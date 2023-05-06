Berenberg Bank Raises Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GGGSF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report on Monday, February 6th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,020 ($37.73) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Greggs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GGGSF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Further Reading

