BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Marimaca Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MARIF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.
Marimaca Copper Company Profile
