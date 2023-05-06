BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIF)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:MARIFGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MARIF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Marimaca Copper has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of new sources of copper. It operates through the Chile and Canada geographical segments. The firm focuses on Marimaca Copper project in the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

