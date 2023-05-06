Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ames National has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ames National by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 152.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

