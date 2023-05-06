Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

