Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.94.

AMGN stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.29. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

