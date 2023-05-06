Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lazydays Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Lazydays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lazydays’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lazydays has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $19.25.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.80 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,981.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,837,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

