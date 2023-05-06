William Blair Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Naji now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ANET. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

ANET opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

