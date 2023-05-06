Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $84.00 at Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 351,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,370 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.