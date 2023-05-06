Symbotic Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYM. Craig Hallum started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

