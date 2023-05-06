Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
