Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Lowered to $118.00 at Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $114.99.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $57,579.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile



Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Stories

